New PPRS is available from UK DoH

The UK Department of Health has now made available the published version of the new Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme which, it says, will save the National Health Service more than L1.8 billion ($3.38 billion) over the next five years.
The new PPRS, announced last November (Marketletter November 8, 2004), is a package of measures negotiated with the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and which, the DoH says, will reward innovation and research but also keeps public expenditure under control. It can be read in full at: www.dh.gov.uk/pprs.
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