New product launches in 2004

------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Product Company Indication/Class First launch
Altima (pemetrexed) Eli Lilly Lung cancer USA Avastin (bevacizumab) Genentech/ Colon cancer USA Roche Caduet (amlodipine Pfizer Hypertension/ USA besylate and atorvastatin) high cholesterol Certican (everolimus) Novartis Immunosuppression Germany Cymbalta/Yentreve Eli Lilly Pain/stress urinary USA/EU (duloxetine HCl) incontinence Exanta (ximelagatran) AstraZeneca Anticoagulant Germany Factive (gemifloxacin Oscient Pharma Anti-infective USA mesylate) Glufast (mitiglinide Takeda/Kissei Diabetes Japan calcium) Laserphyrin (talaporfin Meiji Seika Lung cancer Japan sodium) Levemir (insulin detemir) Novo Nordisk Diabetes Switzerland Lyrica (pregabalin) Pfizer Pain, epilepsy UK Nebido (testosterone) Schering AG Testosterone deficiency Finland Plenaxis (abarelix) Praecis Prostate cancer USA Protelos (strontium Labs Servier Osteoporosis UK ranelate) Sensipar (cinacalcet HCl) Amgen Secondary hyperparathy- USA roidism, hypercalcemia Sinseron (indisetron HCl) Nisshin Flour Anti-emetic Japan Milling/Kyorin Symbyax (olanzapine Eli Lilly Bipolar depression USA and fluoexetine) Tarceva (erlotinib) Roche/ Non-small cell USA Genentech/OSI lung cancer Tysabri (natalizumab Biogen Idec/ Multiple sclerosis USA Elan Corp Vesicare (solifenacin Yamanouchi Overactive bladder EU succinate) Vidaza (azacitidine) Pharmion Myelodysplastic USA syndromes
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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