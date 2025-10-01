New Production For Alkaloida

Hungarian company Alkaloida has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration and the Hungarian authorities to start producing active ingredients at its plant in Tiszavasvari, Hungary.
The firm will manufacture mexylethene, an ingredient in cardiovascular drugs, and buspirone the antidepressant, for a third party to produce pharmaceuticals for the US market.
Around 800 million forint ($5.6 million) was invested by Alkaloida in its development in 1995, of which 520 million forint went towards the purchase of a waste disposal plant. This year the firm will invest 65 million in its new project.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze