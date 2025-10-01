New Production For Alkaloida

Hungarian company Alkaloida has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration and the Hungarian authorities to start producing active ingredients at its plant in Tiszavasvari, Hungary.

The firm will manufacture mexylethene, an ingredient in cardiovascular drugs, and buspirone the antidepressant, for a third party to produce pharmaceuticals for the US market.

Around 800 million forint ($5.6 million) was invested by Alkaloida in its development in 1995, of which 520 million forint went towards the purchase of a waste disposal plant. This year the firm will invest 65 million in its new project.