New, Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases

During the past two decades alone, at least 29 new infectious diseases have appeared, including HIV/ AIDS (which has been diagnosed in millions of people), Ebola hemorrhagic fever and Legionnaire's disease, according to the World Health Organization. At the same time, it notes, older diseases like tuberculosis, dengue fever and diphtheria - that had gone into decline - are returning with renewed vigor, helped to some extent by changes in contemporary living.

TB is the world's largest killer among infectious diseases, with an increase of nearly 28% in case notifications during the 1990/93 period compared to 1984/86, the WHO notes. Nearly 385,000 cases of cholera were reported in 1994, a more than four-fold increase over the 1990 level. Over 200,000 cases of Dengue fever were reported in Latin America alone during 1994, of which 5,000 were Dengue hemorrhagic fever. The WHO adds that this is the first time that Dengue has been reported in some Latin American and Caribbean countries in half a century.

It also notes that there were some 54,500 cases of diphtheria reported in 1994, an increase of more than 140% over 1990; 2,000 cases of bubonic plague were reported in 1993 and 1994, the highest total since global data on the disease was first collected in 1954; and cryptosporidiosis, a water-borne cause of diarrhea, recently affected more than 400,000 people in a single outbreak in the USA.