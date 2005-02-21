New River Pharma gives update on clinical trials and pipeline

USA-based New River Pharmaceuticals has issued a statement updating the status of its various R&D pipeline product candidates. It says that clinical trials on the investigational new drug NRP104 are proceeding as anticipated. Patient enrollment has been completed in the pivotal Phase III study evaluating the compound, a conditionally-bioreversible derivative of d-amphetamine, in pediatric patients for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.
A total of 301 patients with ADHD were enrolled in this multicenter trial. The primary objective of this study is to assess the efficacy and safety of NRP104 compared to placebo in the treatment of children aged six-12 with ADHD. "With the conclusion of enrollment, we have achieved an important milestone in the development of NRP104," said Suma Krishnan, vice president, product development. In addition, a Phase II study designed to assess the efficacy and duration of action of the agent in children (aged six-12) with ADHD has been completed and the data are currently being analyzed. A total of 52 patients with ADHD completed this multicenter study.
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