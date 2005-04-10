New River Pharma's net loss increases

US firm New River Pharmaceuticals says that it recognized a net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.97 per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2005, compared to a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.41, for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2003.
Cash and short-term investment balances were $25.2 million at January 2. On February 11, 2005, New River received $50.0 million under the terms of a collaboration agreement with the UK's Shire Pharmaceuticals with respect to New River's lead drug under development, NRP104, a conditionally bioreversible derivate of d-amphetamine designed as a treatment for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (Marketletter February 7).
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