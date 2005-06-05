New River's ADHD drug sees good Ph III results

The USA's New River Pharmaceuticals has reported positive results from a Phase III trial of its lead drug candidate NRP104, a treatment for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.
The study compared the efficacy, duration of action and incidence of adverse events of three doses of the agent to placebo in 285 ADHD patients aged six to 12 years old.
According to the Radford, Virginia-headquartered firm, the primary efficacy endpoint in this study was the ADHD Rating Scale and the secondary endpoint was the Conners' Parent Rating Scale, assessed in the morning, afternoon and evening. The results indicate that each of the NRP104 doses demonstrated robust efficacy when compared to placebo on both evaluations (p<0.0001).
