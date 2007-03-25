New River's FY 2006 loss deepens to $57M

The USA's New River Pharmaceuticals says that, for the year ended December 31, 2006, it saw a net loss of $57.4 million, or $1.60 per share, compared to a loss of $29.9 million, or $0.83 per share, for the previous year. Last month, UK drugmaker Shire agreed to acquire New River for $2.6 billion in cash (Marketletter February 26). The deal is expected to close early in the second quarter.

In 2006, New River recognized $34.3 million of revenue related to its collaboration agreement with Shire with respect to Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, which recently received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, (Marketletter March 5).

The firm received milestone revenue from the Shire accord over the estimated product development period for each of three indications for Vyvanse, pediatric, adult and adolescent, based on the estimated proportional effort associated with each condition. To date, New River has received $100.0 million under the terms of its deal with Shire.