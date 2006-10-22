New River updates on NRP290

Virginia, USA-based New River Pharmaceuticals says that company officials conducted an end-of-Phase II meeting on October 12 with staff members of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the Food and Drug Administration to discuss NRP290, which is under development as a potential treatment for acute pain. A derivative of hydrocodone, NRP290 has undergone two pharmacokinetic clinical studies.
Randal Kirk, New River's chief executive, commented: "this is certainly an exciting time for New River. This week's discussions with the FDA will help us finalize our efficacy and safety studies and define our regulatory strategy as we advance NRP290 into late-stage testing."
Just a week or so earlier, New River saw its share price rocket on the back of news that the FDA had given tentative approval for NRP104 (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate), a next-generation attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug under development with the UK's Shire (Marketletter October 16).
