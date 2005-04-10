New Russian Rx price reg

Russia's Federal Oversight Service for Healthcare and Social Development (Roszdravnadzor) has issued a regulation stating that drugs received from authorized organizations under a commission agreement and designated for sale to individual categories of recipients of social welfare services need not be marked with their prices. Also, a drug's registration number will be unchanged if the registration certificate is extended or any change is made to it that does not require new state registration.
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