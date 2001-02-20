New share buyback program at Novartis

Novartis has unveiled a new share repurchase program of up to 4 billionSwiss francs ($2.40 billion), noting that the plan applies to its stock on the SWX Swiss Exchange, not its American Depositary Shares in the USA. Additionally, the firm is proposing a 1:40 stock split, reducing the nominal value of a Novartis share from 20 francs to 0.5 francs. Chief executive Daniel Vasella said that the company's objective "is to give more people access to our shares."
