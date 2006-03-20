New Sino-Malaysian IV products JV operational

A new Sino-Malaysian joint venture, Wuxi Worldbest Treeful Pharma, has recently started producing intravenous products at the Wuxi Huishan Life Sciences and Science & Technology Garden in China, according to the Interfax news agency. The joint venture was set up by Malaysia's Pharmaniaga Berhad and the China-based Shanghai Worldbest Treeful Pharmaceuticals. The plant has an initial production capacity of 20-30 million bottles and bags, with this expected to increase to 100 million in the next three years.
