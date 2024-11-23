New St Petersburg Plant

Sosna, an affiliate of the Russian company Gazprom, expects to completethe construction of a pharmaceutical plant in St Petersburg by the second quarter of 1998. The plant will be used to produce infusion solutions under license from the Italian company Bieffe Medical. The cost of the project is $25 million, with Gazprom contributing 40% of the total. The plant is expected to bring in a return in five years, according to local reports.
