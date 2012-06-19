New study fuels already heated debate - Avastin vs Lucentis

At the center of the debate of how to potentially save the health care system millions of dollars are two drugs used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), the leading cause of blindness in seniors.

One, Lucentis (ranibizumab injection), is US Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada-approved and costs around $1,950 per dose. The other, Avastin (bevacizumab), is used off-label and costs one-tenth the price. Lucentis is sold by Roche (ROG: SIX) in the USA and elsewhere by fellow Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX). Avastin is sold globally by Roche.

Eye doctors currently use both drugs to treat AMD and some studies have shown that they are equally effective. However, new research published in this month's issue of the Canadian Journal of Ophthalmology, shows that Avastin has a significantly higher risk of serious intraocular inflammation - a potentially blinding adverse event.