NEW STUDY SUPPORTS ABMT RELAPSE THEORY

Autologous bone marrow used for transplantation in patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia contains sufficient numbers of malignant cells to contribute to systemic relapse, according to a study presented at the second International Conference on Gene Therapy of Cancer in San Diego, USA, by Albert Deisseroth from the Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr Deisseroth's approach is similar to that of Malcolm Brenner, who presented data at the 1992 cancer gene therapy conference on the origin of relapse following ABMT in children with acute myelogenous leukemia and neuroblastoma.

In Dr Deisseroth's study, LNL6 and G1NA retroviral vectors, supplied by Genetic Therapy Inc, were transduced with a neomycin resistance gene to mark CD34-selected hematopoietic progenitor donor cells. A total of ten patients have so far been enrolled in the study, with five undergoing ABMT, of whom two have relapsed.