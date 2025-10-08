Wednesday 8 October 2025

New study supports Moraxen efficacy

24 December 1998

Core Group of Scotland has completed a further study of itscontrolled-release morphine product, Moraxen, which shows that the drug significantly improves post-operative pain control in patients undergoing major orthopedic procedures such as hip and knee replacement surgery. This is a new indication for Moraxen, in addition to its primary use in severe cancer pain. A pivotal trial in orthopedic and other surgical procedures is expected to begin in the first quarter of 1999.

Company Spotlight

Trogenix
A UK-based biotech company developing a therapeutic platform for treating aggressive cancers.




