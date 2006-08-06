New study validates Roche's XELOX in colorectal cancer

Swiss drug major Roche has reported positive data on a chemotherapy regimen containing its drug Xeloda (capecitabine). The large, international Phase III NO16966 study, which enrolled 2,035 previously-untreated metastatic colorectal cancer patients, met both primary endpoints.
According to the firm, the chemotherapy combination Xeloda plus oxaliplatin, called XELOX, is as effective in terms of progression-free survival as infused 5-FU/LV (5-fluorouracil/leucovorin) plus oxaliplatin, a drug combination known as FOLFOX. The addition of Avastin (bevacizumab) to chemotherapy (FOLFOX and XELOX) significantly improved progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy alone, Roche noted.
Lars Birgerson, Roche's vice president of medical affairs, said that "this study demonstrates that oral Xeloda plus oxaliplatin provides a new treatment option for colorectal patients. These data again show the benefits of adding Avastin to chemotherapy. In this trial, Avastin combined with XELOX and FOLFOX improved the chance of delaying progression of the disease by 20% in patients with advanced colorectal cancer. Furthermore, the results of this study underscore the tremendous potential of combinations using cornerstone therapies such as Xeloda."
