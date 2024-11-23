New Target For Cylexin?

- Cytel's carbohydrate-based cell adhesion blocker, Cylexin, has enteredPhase II trials for improving the post-operative course of surgery to correct congenital heart defects in newborn infants. The drug is intended to reduce reperfusion injury that often follows cardiopulmonary bypass. The company reported disappointing results with the drug in its first poposed indication, myocardial infarction, last year (Marketletter June 10, 1996).
