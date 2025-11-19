Wednesday 19 November 2025

New Targets For Autoimmune Disease?

9 July 1995

A previously unrecognized biochemical mechanism by which the immune system modulates the tissue-destroying activities of T lymphocytes has been identified by researchers at the Weizmann Institute in Israel. The discovery may lead to new treatments for autoimmune disease, rejection of transplanted organs and cancer.

Studies at the Institute have focused on T cell-release of the enzyme heparanase (which allows the cells to migrate out of the blood and into target tissues), and the chemotactant cytokine tumor necrosis factor alpha. The new findings show that these two processes are interrelated. Small disaccharides which are released by heparanase-mediated breakdown of connective tissue polymers are taken up by invading T cells (and other leukocytes) where they down-regulate the production of TNF-alpha. Thus, the number of white cells drawn to a lesion by chemotaxis is reduced by a homeostatic mechanism.

The Weizmann Institute researchers note that therapeutic administration of the disaccharides might prove useful in preventing the massive assembly of T cells which is characteristic of autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis and thyroiditis. In such an approach, a natural feedback signal generated by the immune system itself would be used to control a pathological inflammatory reaction.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze