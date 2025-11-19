New Targets For Autoimmune Disease?

A previously unrecognized biochemical mechanism by which the immune system modulates the tissue-destroying activities of T lymphocytes has been identified by researchers at the Weizmann Institute in Israel. The discovery may lead to new treatments for autoimmune disease, rejection of transplanted organs and cancer.

Studies at the Institute have focused on T cell-release of the enzyme heparanase (which allows the cells to migrate out of the blood and into target tissues), and the chemotactant cytokine tumor necrosis factor alpha. The new findings show that these two processes are interrelated. Small disaccharides which are released by heparanase-mediated breakdown of connective tissue polymers are taken up by invading T cells (and other leukocytes) where they down-regulate the production of TNF-alpha. Thus, the number of white cells drawn to a lesion by chemotaxis is reduced by a homeostatic mechanism.

The Weizmann Institute researchers note that therapeutic administration of the disaccharides might prove useful in preventing the massive assembly of T cells which is characteristic of autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis and thyroiditis. In such an approach, a natural feedback signal generated by the immune system itself would be used to control a pathological inflammatory reaction.