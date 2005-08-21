New technologies for targeted cancer drug delivery edge closer to the clinic

One of the abiding goals of cancer drug developers is to alleviate the side effects of treatments, which are often perceived as a death sentence in their own right.

Standard cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, indiscriminately attack all the cells they are exposed to and so, systemic administration means that a compound will affect tissues all around the body, damaging healthy cells as well as cancerous ones. This is why patients have side effects like nausea, fatigue and hair loss. Researchers around the world are exploring a range of approaches to target these toxic compounds to the tumors, only where they are needed.

A study published in the August issue of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, by scientists from the Institute of Cancer Research, London, UK, showed that a novel targeting method delayed tumor growth in experiments on human breast cancer cells and in animal models.