New technology from Pall Corp

More than 50% of biopharmaceutical companies are adversely affected by manufacturing bottlenecks due to capacity and production purification problems. Compounding this challenge is the increasingly global demand for new protein-based drugs. To help overcome these production bottlenecks, Pall Corp is launching two new chromatography sorbents that provide a novel approach to protein purification.
The Pall BioSepra PPA and HEA HyperCel mixed-mode sorbents equip process chromatographers with entirely new chemistries and new separation options for purifying proteins for higher yield and recovery under selected conditions. These environmentally friendly sorbents do not require lyotropic or other salt additives, thereby reducing harmful processing conditions that can lead to protein aggregation and impact stability, the firm says. This contributes to cost savings by reducing and/or eliminating the expenses associated with salt recycling and waste disposal, it claims.
The HEA and PPA HyperCel sorbents provide process chromatographers with additional selectivity options (ranging from orthogonal to other chromatography steps) for protein capture or fractionation. Each sorbent combines the characteristics of two chromatography methods of separation - principally hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) and additional ion exchange interactions (IEX). The mixed-mode sorbents can distinguish proteins that have similar or very close isoelectric points, a separation that cannot be achieved with a single ion exchange step.
