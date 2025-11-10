Monday 10 November 2025

New Trials For R-PR's LMWH In Unstable Angina

4 December 1995

Franco-American company Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has initiated clinical trials to demonstrate the benefits of its low molecular weight heparin product Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium) in the treatment of patients with unstable angina. The new multicenter cardiology trials will be known as the Thrombin Inhibition in Myocardial Infarction 11 (TIMI-11) study.

TIMI-11 will help to determine if Lovenox is an attractive anticoagulant to be used in conjunction with antiplatelet therapy in patients with unstable angina. This trial is a two-part study, with TIMI-11a designed to determine the optimal dose of enoxaparin for use in this patient population. TIMI-11a will include more than 300 patients with unstable angina and will evaluate the drug's safety and tolerability; its endpoint will be incidence of major bleeding. The TIMI-11b study, which will include more than 3,000 patients, will compare the benefits of using the optimal dose of enoxaparin versus unfractionated heparin in unstable angina patients.

Elliott Antman, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Samuel Levine Cardiac Unit at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, USA, has said he believes the benefits of LMWH compared with unfractionated heparin have been demonstrated in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis, adding that "we are testing it in the TIMI-11 studies because we believe it may offer similar benefits over heparin for unstable angina patients."

