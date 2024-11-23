New Turn In Generic Premarin Dispute

- In the long-running generic Premarin dispute (Marketletters passim) Barr Laboratories has proposed adding the controversial delta 8,9 DHES component to its generic conjugated estrogens product in a bid to break the regulatory deadlock on the issue. Wyeth-Ayerst, which sells Premarin, has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration that the component is essential for the efficacy of the product and should be present in generics. Delta 8,9 DHES is currently classified as an impurity.