New US Boycott Of HMR Over RU 486

The US group Concerned Women for America has joined other "pro-life" groups in boycotting Hoechst Marion Roussel over its production of the abortifacient RU 486, and says "millions of Americans who oppose this dangerous drug are represented by this coalition."

"pharmaceutical companies are not being honest" with the public about RU 486's "dangers and side effects," said CWA founder Beverley lahaye, claiming it has already "killed and injured several women." If the Food and Drug Administration approves it "they will prove that they care more about a political agenda than they care about women's health," she said.

The "pro-life" boycott was originally targeted at the US subsidiaries of Hoechst AG and Roussel Uclaf because the parent companies were, said the CWA, "responsible for the creation and introduction of the lethal abortion drug" into the USA. The boycott will extend to "any American company considering becoming a US manufacturer or distributor of RU 486." The CWA also attacked FDA Commissioner David Kessler as a "vocal promoter" of the drug and said it will boycott HMR's consumer products, including the antihistamine Seldane (terfenadine).