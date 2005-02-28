New US ethnic pharma marketing research

Internal efforts to increase sensitivity and raise awareness of diseases affecting particular ethnic populations are as important to multicultural marketers at pharmaceutical companies as external efforts, says new research prepared for members of Best Practices' Business Excellence Board (www3.best-in-class.com/br46.htm).
This examines the tactics and strategies of leading companies, including Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Wyeth, Sanofi-Aventis and Roche, to market to minority physicians. Its key findings include:
- disease awareness: where there are dedicated people responsible for ethnic marketing, as much as half of their time is spent on strategic internal projects. These efforts are directed at raising awareness of and sensitivity to multicultural issues among brand teams and sales staff;
