New US project to examine societal impact of synthetic genomics

Three organizations in the USA, the J Craig Venter Institute, the Center for Strategic & International Studies and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have announced a new project to examine the societal implications of synthetic genomics, a new field involving the development of viruses and cells using designed and engineered DNA. The 15-month study will explore the risks and benefits of this emerging technology, as well as possible safeguards to prevent abuse, including bioterrorism.
"The field of synthetic genomics has the potential for groundbreaking scientific advances, including the development of alternative energy sources, and the production of new vaccines and pharmaceuticals, stated Craig Venter, founder and president of the Venter Institute. "Synthetic genomics has the potential to enable significant societal, environmental, and medical benefits and with this study we are trying to help ensure that outcome," noted Dr Venter.
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