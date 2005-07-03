Thursday 18 June 2026

New US project to examine societal impact of synthetic genomics

3 July 2005

Three organizations in the USA, the J Craig Venter Institute, the Center for Strategic & International Studies and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have announced a new project to examine the societal implications of synthetic genomics, a new field involving the development of viruses and cells using designed and engineered DNA. The 15-month study will explore the risks and benefits of this emerging technology, as well as possible safeguards to prevent abuse, including bioterrorism.

"The field of synthetic genomics has the potential for groundbreaking scientific advances, including the development of alternative energy sources, and the production of new vaccines and pharmaceuticals, stated Craig Venter, founder and president of the Venter Institute. "Synthetic genomics has the potential to enable significant societal, environmental, and medical benefits and with this study we are trying to help ensure that outcome," noted Dr Venter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Two bills moving through US Senate HELP Committee welcomed by AAM
Biosimilars
Two bills moving through US Senate HELP Committee welcomed by AAM
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

Edgewise Therapeutics
A Boulder, Colorado-based biotech that has sharpened its focus entirely on cardiovascular disease after divesting its muscular dystrophy franchise to Servier, with oral cardiac sarcomere modulator EDG-7500 now its singular Phase III-bound bet in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze