New US R&D cancer unit

The USA's Yale University and the National Foundation for Cancer Research have established the NFCR Center for Anti-Cancer Drug Design and Discovery to develop new beta-peptide inhibitors that will play critical roles in the fight against many types of cancer. Funded by a five-year $750,000 grant from the NFCR, the center will be lead jointly by Alanna Schepartz, the Milton Harris '29 Professor of Chemistry, and William Jorgensen, the Whitehead Professor of Chemistry at Yale.