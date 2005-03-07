New use for Singulair

Merck, Sharpe & Dohme's asthma therapy Singulair (montelukast) has been approved for the control of both mild-to-moderate asthma and the relief of seasonal allergic rhinitis in adults, marking an important therapeutic advance for the three to four million patients in the UK who suffer from both conditions. The presence of allergic rhinitis is closely associated with worsening asthma, and may contribute to its poor control, the Merck & Co-owned unit noted.