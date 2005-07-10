New Warner Chilcott posts 1st-qtr loss

Warner Chilcott Holdings, the company formed at the beginning of this year through the purchase by US firm Waren Acquisitions of Ireland-based Warner Chilcott (formerly Galen Holdings; Marketletter January 24), has posted a first-quarter 2005 loss of $361.6 million compared with a profit of $37.9 million for the like, year-earlier period.

During the reporting period ended March 31, the group recorded a number of expenses directly related to the closing of the acquisition including: transaction expenses of $36.0 million; $5.9 million for merger-related operating costs; $280.7 million for the write-off of the estimated fair value of acquired in-process R&D projects; and $22.4 million representing the increased value of its opening inventory recorded through the allocation of the acquisition purchase price and reflected in cost of sales in the quarter.