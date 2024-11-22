NEW YORK MEETINGS

Two industry-related meetings are due to be held soon at the Loews Summit Hotel, New York: Cost Containment and Quality Assurance Strategies For Health Insurers will be held on February 26-27. Health Care Claims Administration will be held during March 30-31. Registration for each meeting costs $1,095 and details can be obtained from the Conference Administrator, The Institute for International Research, New York. Tel 212-826-6411.
