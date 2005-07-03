New Yorkers "oppose EBM plan," says poll

Patient advocates in the US state of New York have attacked the evidence-based medicine model developed by Oregon's Center for Evidence-Based Policy, which NY State Governor George Pataki intends to use for his preferred drug list policy approved earlier this year by the state legislature. They also claim that, when presented with information about EBM, most state residents said they were opposed to the proposal.

"Until we took the time to define the issue, 85% of voters were unaware of what EBM is or how, if misused, it has the potential to threaten their health care," said Dennis deLeon, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS. After "providing them with fair information on both sides of the argument," 57% felt the Oregon model is "another way for bureaucrats to deny them their doctor-recommended medications."

The Oregon version seeks to apply EBM to the state's PDL by undertaking a review of studies on products in similar classes. The studies rarely compare medications in head-to-head trials and the Center carefully selects which it will include. If certain evidence is absent, it assumes that this equates to absence of difference among medications. Using this principle, it has concluded there are no differences in effectiveness among products in over 14 drug classes, including antidepressants, lipid-lowerers and treatments for Alzheimer's disease, say the groups.