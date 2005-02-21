New Zealand, Australia to delay TPA a year

New Zealand and Australia have announced a firm operational date for the new Trans-Tasman Therapeutic Products Agency (Marketletters passim) of no later than July 1, 2006, though it could start earlier.
New Zealand Health Minister Annette King and Australia's Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Christopher Pyne, said both countries' election cycles has made it difficult to adhere to the original timetable of establishing the agency this July. Moreover, they added, the industry "needs certainty around the introduction of the new scheme and needs time to review and comment on the rules of the regulatory agency, and to put in place transitional arrangements."
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