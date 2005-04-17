New Zealand opposition slams Pharmac over sole supply, urges national Rx policy

Peter Dunne, leader of New Zealand's opposition United Future party, has attacked in parliament the government's drug-buying agency, Pharmac, challenging it to justify its "obsessive focus on cost-cutting" in preference to helping individual New Zealanders deal with pain or illness.

"Pharmac director Wayne McNee keeps insisting that every dollar spent on the nation's drug bill is another dollar that cannot be spent elsewhere on the health budget. But this simplistic view ignores research which says every dollar spent on pharmaceuticals means NZ$3.85 ($2.72) is saved elsewhere in the health sector," he said, and called on Health Minister Annette King to start developing a national medicines policy, similar to Australia's.