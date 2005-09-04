New Zealand Pharmac clashes with Pfizer over pharma funding report

New Zealand's pharmaceutical management agency, Pharmac, has attacked the conclusions of a new report, which says the time is ripe to undertake a far-reaching review of the country's pharmaceutical policy.

New Zealand's funding of pharmaceuticals is "unusual," in that it subsidizes only one drug for a relatively wide range of conditions, and also that access to medicines is varied during the year in order to keep to a budget, says the report, which was produced by the Castalia strategic advice consultancy and commissioned by Pfizer.

As a result of this policy, says the study, the country's drug use has fallen relative to other member-nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development but at a cost of reduced access and choice. Moreover, it adds, this does not appear to be minimizing total costs, as the restrictions may be worsening disability rates and increasing the need for more costly and intrusive treatments, while achieving prices not much better than in Australia.