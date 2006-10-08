New Zealand researchers find diabetes treatment clue

Researchers from the University of Auckland, New Zealand, have decoded the structure of a molecule that may provide clues for a new type of diabetes drug.
The atomic structure of myo-inositol oxygenase (MIOX) has been mapped by a team from the Maurice Wilkins Centre for Molecular Biodiscovery. MIOX is a key enzyme involved in the human body's metabolism of sugars. Details of the research, published in the US journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, could allow the creation of a new class of drug for diabetic treatment.
Four to five million people per year worldwide are estimated to die from diabetes, out of 200 million sufferers of the disease. The current scientific analysis suggests that changes in the inositol metabolism are involved in the development of diabetes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze