New Zealand researchers find diabetes treatment clue

Researchers from the University of Auckland, New Zealand, have decoded the structure of a molecule that may provide clues for a new type of diabetes drug.

The atomic structure of myo-inositol oxygenase (MIOX) has been mapped by a team from the Maurice Wilkins Centre for Molecular Biodiscovery. MIOX is a key enzyme involved in the human body's metabolism of sugars. Details of the research, published in the US journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, could allow the creation of a new class of drug for diabetic treatment.

Four to five million people per year worldwide are estimated to die from diabetes, out of 200 million sufferers of the disease. The current scientific analysis suggests that changes in the inositol metabolism are involved in the development of diabetes.