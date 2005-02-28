New Zealand: strong warning on COX-2s

New Zealand's Ministry of Health says that, while it does not yet have enough information to quantify the risk associated with each of the five COX-2 inhibitors now available in the country, it believes the increased risk of heart attack and stroke outweighs their benefits for the general population.
It is advising people who are at high risk of cardiovascular events to see their doctor to discuss stopping treatment with the drugs immediately. Others taking them but not at high risk of CV events should discuss cessation of their COX-2 inhibitor at their next scheduled doctor's appointment and consider alternative treatment options, it adds.
Medsafe, the Ministry's drugs regulator, is seeking further information from the industry and the published literature before making a final decision on the drugs' safety. The US and European regulatory authorities have now concluded their evaluation of the drugs (see pages 18-20).
