New Zealand tightens controls on COX-2s

New Zealand is to allow COX-2 inhibitor drugs to stay on the market, but with considerably stronger warnings for their use and the requirement that manufacturers should collect and report information on their usage, the Ministry of Health's drugs and devices safety authority, Medsafe, has announced.

The advice reflects the findings of the agency's review, begun in October 2004, that all COX-2s present an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. However, said Medsafe spokesman Stewart Jessamine: "we accept the very strong arguments from some patients and prescribers that, for some people, these medicines are the best treatment option."

Companies must make the warnings in the consumer and prescriber information stronger and fuller, and also supply more information on the drugs' cardiovascular and gastrointestinal safety, as it becomes available, said Dr Jessamine, who added that Medsafe and the University of Otago's Pharmacovigilence Centre "will be keeping a a close eye on these medicines for some time in the future. Knowing how many patients are taking these medicines is vital if we hope to make well-informed decisions about risk to patients."