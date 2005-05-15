New Zealanders call for private Rx access: GSK

97% of New Zealanders believe that, if the government cannot subsidize new medicines to all of those who may benefit, they should be available privately rather than not at all, says a survey conducted by the University of Auckland, commissioned by GlaxoSmithKline New Zealand.
"The research clearly shows respondents understand that the government cannot afford to pay for every new medicine, even if some of these are widely available in other countries. However, the majority of respondents, regardless of their ethnic background, age, income or gender, stated that they would like to be informed of all of their treatment options, both subsidized and private," noted University researchers Denise Conroy and Paul Ballantine.
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