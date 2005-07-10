Newer, pediatric, second-line ARVs "cost up to 12 times more than first-line drugs in LDCs"

Generic production has reduced the prices of most first-line antiretrovirals from over $10,000 per HIV/AIDS patient in 2000 to as little as $150.00 in June 2005, but costs for newer ARVs and formulations for children are as much as 12 times higher, according to the eighth edition of the pricing guide for ARV purchasing in developing countries published by the international aid agency Medecins Sans Frontieres.

The MSF currently provides ARV treatment for some 35,000 people in about 30 countries, and nearly 70% of these patients are on the World Health Organization-recommended three-in-one combination pills as first-line therapy. However, the agency is already starting to confront the "second-line crisis" that newer treatment programs may not feel for several years, warns Felipe Garcia de la Vega, AIDS specialist with the MSF's Campaign for Access to Essential Medicines.