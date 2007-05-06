Wednesday 27 August 2025

Newron appoints Carlos De Sousa CBO

6 May 2007

Milan, Italy-based Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA has appointed Carlos de Sousa to the newly-created position of chief business officer. Dr de Sousa, a senior pharmaceutical executive with 19 years experience in the industry, largely at Pfizer and Novartis AG, was most recently senior vice president of Schwarz Pharma AG.

