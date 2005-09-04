NexMed's nail fungus lacquer passes Ph I

NexMed, a developer of innovative treatments utilizing its NexACT drug delivery technology, says that results from a safety and pharmacokinetics study of NM100060, its proprietary lacquer treatment for the common nail fungus onychomycosis, suggest that the compound should be safe and well-tolerated.

The agent is a novel formluation of Swiss drug major Novartis' widely-prescribed oral antifungal agent Lamisil (terbinafine HCl) and the NexACT permeation enhancer. The double-blind, randomized, parallel-design, placebo- controlled study included an assessment of Lamisil cream and Lamisil tablets, which are the leading treatments for athlete's foot and onychomycosis, respectively.The frequency of reported adverse events were comparable between placebo, NM100060 and Lamisil cream groups.