NexStar'a Ambisome gets new indication approval

- NexStar's Ambisome (liposomal amphotericin B) has been approved for the first-line therapy of systemic fungal infections with Candida, Aspergillus and Cryptococcus, as well as for visceral leishmaniasis, in Australia. This is the first time that a regulatory body has approved the drug as a primary therapy, and other applications for first-line use are planned. The drug was also approved in Australia for prophylaxis in liver transplant patients.