NeXstar Gains First Approval For Daunoxome

The Swedish Medical Products Agency has approved NeXstar Pharmaceutical's DaunoXome (liposomal daunorubicin) as a primary therapy for AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma. The product, which will be launched shortly in that country, will be sold and distributed by licensee Swedish Orphan AB. NeXstar notes that DaunoXome is the first liposomal anticancer agent to be approved by any regulatory agency in the world.

Studies conducted at the Southern California Medical School have shown that DaunoXome can produce response rates of up to 58% in patients with Kaposi's sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy. A further trial of the drug is being carried out to compare it with the standard chemotherapy of vincristine and bleomycin.

FDA Panel Verdict Pending NeXstar notes that the product is also under review by the US Food and Drug Administration. The amended New Drug Application for DaunoXome, for the second-line treatment of Kaposi's sarcoma in HIV-infected patients, was scheduled for review by the US Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on June 8 to 9, as the Marketletter was going to press. The same advisory panel voted against approval of the product based on Phase II data in June 1993, and NeXstar submitted data from its Phase III program for the drug in January.