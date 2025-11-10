NeXstar Gains First Approval For Daunoxome

The Swedish Medical Products Agency has approved NeXstar Pharmaceutical's DaunoXome (liposomal daunorubicin) as a primary therapy for AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma. The product, which will be launched shortly in that country, will be sold and distributed by licensee Swedish Orphan AB. NeXstar notes that DaunoXome is the first liposomal anticancer agent to be approved by any regulatory agency in the world.
Studies conducted at the Southern California Medical School have shown that DaunoXome can produce response rates of up to 58% in patients with Kaposi's sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy. A further trial of the drug is being carried out to compare it with the standard chemotherapy of vincristine and bleomycin.
FDA Panel Verdict Pending NeXstar notes that the product is also under review by the US Food and Drug Administration. The amended New Drug Application for DaunoXome, for the second-line treatment of Kaposi's sarcoma in HIV-infected patients, was scheduled for review by the US Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on June 8 to 9, as the Marketletter was going to press. The same advisory panel voted against approval of the product based on Phase II data in June 1993, and NeXstar submitted data from its Phase III program for the drug in January.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze