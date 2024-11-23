NeXstar Pharmaceuticals Presents Favorable VEGF Data

- NeXstar Pharmaceuticals has presented data from in vivo studies which show that its liposomal formulation of an aptamer antagonist of vascular endothelial growth factor can prevent angiogenesis and tumor growth. In all of the mice treated with the aptamer, growth of the cancer cells was significantly reduced, whereas the tumors in mice treated with placebo increased in size. The VEGF antagonist is in preclinical development for the treatment of cancer.
