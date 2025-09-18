NEXT Pharma CX & AI Summit

A two-day summit focused on customer experience, engagement, and applied AI in the pharmaceutical industry. Bringing together over 400 attendees and 60+ speakers from more than 30 countries, the event aims to help pharma companies align across commercial, digital, and medical affairs teams to deliver unified and personalised stakeholder experiences.

The programme includes keynote presentations, panel discussions, debates (including “Oxford-style” formats), and interactive sessions covering omnichannel engagement, generative AI use cases, content strategy, cross-functional alignment, and transformation of go-to-market operations.

Speakers include senior leaders in medical affairs, commercial excellence, AI implementation, and insights strategy from major pharma companies.