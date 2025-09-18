Thursday 18 September 2025

NEXT Pharma CX & AI Summit

18 November 202519 November 2025
Vienna, AustriaHotel Savoyen
A two-day summit focused on customer experience, engagement, and applied AI in the pharmaceutical industry. Bringing together over 400 attendees and 60+ speakers from more than 30 countries, the event aims to help pharma companies align across commercial, digital, and medical affairs teams to deliver unified and personalised stakeholder experiences.

The programme includes keynote presentations, panel discussions, debates (including “Oxford-style” formats), and interactive sessions covering omnichannel engagement, generative AI use cases, content strategy, cross-functional alignment, and transformation of go-to-market operations. 

 Speakers include senior leaders in medical affairs, commercial excellence, AI implementation, and insights strategy from major pharma companies.



Today's issue

ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
Pharmaceutical
ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
17 September 2025
Biosimilars
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
UCB’s Bimzelx continues to improve HS outcomes at three years
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma seeks exemption from new wave of US tariffs
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Award for study on Prota’s peanut oral immunotherapy
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Oruka reveals $180M financing and late breaking psoriasis data
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Ollin Biosciences launches with $100m and two eye drug challengers
17 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.




