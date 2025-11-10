NIAID To Test Three AIDS Vaccines

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease has announced that its AIDS Vaccine Evaluation Group (AVEG) is to begin three new trials of investigational vaccines at centers in the USA. A projected total of 144 patients will be enrolled into the three placebo-controlled Phase I studies, which will be carried out at six centers and look at immunogenicity and safety endpoints.
AVEG 022 will evaluate Connaught/ Pasteur Merieux' ALVAC-HIV (vCP205), a weakened canarypox virus carrying three genes for HIV components (a surface protein, a core protein and one enzyme). The vaccine is thought to be safer than similar vaccines based on cowpox virus because it does not grow in human cells, and should be more immunogenic as it incorporates more antigenic components, according to the NIAID.
AVEG 019 will test a vaccine manufactured by British Biotech, based on copies of two internal HIV proteins, p17 and p24, incorporated with a yeast protein (Ty). The vaccine is an improved version of BB's p24-VLP vaccine which was discontinued from development last year after Phase I trials yielded disappointing cytotoxic T lymphocyte responses (Marketletter December 5, 1994). The new trial will enroll around 36 subjects who are at low risk of HIV infection, and is looking specifically at whether the p17/p24:Ty-VLP vaccine can induce cellular immune responses via killer T cells, and whether booster doses stimulate mucosal immunity.
