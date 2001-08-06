NICE PAD on MS drugs calls for talks on prices

As a result of intense media speculation, the National Institute forClinical Excellence has taken the unusual step of publishing, on its web site, the Institute's Provisional Appraisal Determination on drugs to be offered under the National Health Service in England and Wales for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

The PAD states that, based on the drugs' clinical and cost effectiveness, none of them - beta interferon, marketed in the UK as Avonex by Biogen, Rebif by Serono and Schering Health Care as Betaferon, or Teva's Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) - is recommended for NHS use for MS. However, it adds, as patients now on the drugs would likely suffer loss of well-being if treatment were discontinued at a time they did not anticipate, patients and their consultants may wish to continue therapy until they consider it appropriate to stop, having regard to the Guidelines of the Association of British Neurologists' criteria for withdrawal from treatment.

It also says that the Department of Health, the National Assembly for Wales and the companies "might usefully consider what actions could be taken, jointly," to enable the drugs to be secured for NHS patients, "in a manner which could be considered to be cost effective."