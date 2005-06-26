Nicholas Piramal resists temptation to expand abroad, as other firms have done

India's pharmaceutical leaders have been making steady gains at combating multinational drugmakers in their domestic markets, but one major company was absent, Nicholas Piramal. While companies such as Ranbaxy and Dr Reddy's reaped the benefits of expanding into global markets, Nicholas Piramal was apparently content to stay basically in India.

The group's strategy was recently outlined by its chairman, Ajay Piramal, who said: "we employed a differentiated strategy, including custom manufacturing, and Nicholas Piramal now works with MNCs to manufacture products spanning the entire range from raw materials to finished products. We at Nicholas Piramal are convinced that our strategy is paying off, as [our sales are] now worth 13.21 billion rupees ($302.8 million), and our share price is up 60% to 255 rupees since January last year. By 2010, we expect half our total sales of $1.0 billion will come from international business."

Mr Piramal explained that his philosophy is to cooperate, not compete with MNCs and, in the last 18 months, the company has signed three custom manufacturing contracts - with Advanced Medical Optics for global supply of eye-care products, US ophthalmic major Allergan and another unnamed pharmaceutical company. These three together will be worth about $13.0 million in this financial year ended March 31.