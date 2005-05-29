Nicodrops says GSK law suit has been dismissed

USA-based Nicodrops International, a developer of the drug-free, herbal dietary supplement smoking alternative lozenge, has said that an unfair competition law suit filed against it in February by UK-headquartered GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare in the Federal district court in the Western District of Pennsylvania has been settled to the mutual satisfaction of the parties and has been dismissed.

"Now that the suit is behind us, we can focus all our attention on expanding the Nicodrops franchise. We are absolutely committed to building shareholder value as we move forward," said Christopher Calpito, chief executive of the US firm.