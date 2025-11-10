Nicotine Gum Poised For OTC Approval In USA

Hoechst Marion Roussel's smoking cessation gum Nicorette (nicotine polacrilex) has a low potential for misuse and so should be suitable for over-the-counter use in the USA, according to the Food and Drug Administration's Nonprescription Drugs and Drug Abuse Advisory Committees.

The panels voted unanimously that both the 2mg and 4mg formulations of Nicorette, which will be marketed in the USA by SmithKline Beecham, are safe and effective for self-medication when used according to the manufacturer's recommendations.

SB has said that it plans to market Nicorette as part of a smoking cessation program, and that the price will be set at a high enough level to inhibit impulse buying of the product. A Nicorette starter kit will cost around $40, and will include 108 pieces of gum in blister packs, a user's guide and an audio tape. A smaller 48-piece pack, without the audio tape, will be available for around $20, according to the company. Some panel members questioned the price, arguing that it may be prohibitive, but SB and HMR pointed out that the price was similar to the amount of money a smoker would spend on cigarettes in the same time frame.